Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for the deteriorating law and order in the state, citing an alleged attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh. Nagpur Police have launched an investigation, and additional security measures have been deployed

File Pic

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut criticises law and order in Maharashtra under devendra fadnavis amid attack on anil deshmukh x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has strongly criticised Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, over the deteriorating law and order in the state, following an alleged attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Raut accused Fadnavis of failing to uphold safety and security in Maharashtra. "The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. Such violence was never seen during elections in the state. Devendra Fadnavis is currently the Home Minister, and a conspiracy to murder the former Home Minister has unfolded in his jurisdiction. Who is responsible for this? Firstly, the Election Commission must answer," Raut stated, according to ANI reports.

Raut went on to allege that Fadnavis has severely worsened Maharashtra's condition in the past two years. “The situation in Maharashtra has drastically declined under Devendra Fadnavis. The murder of a prominent figure like Baba Siddiqui on the streets of Mumbai is indicative of the chaos. Now, a murder attempt on a former Home Minister like Anil Deshmukh further highlights the issue. Fadnavis must take accountability for this state of affairs,” Raut added, as per ANI.

Raut also dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) response to the situation as insubstantial, claiming it was merely political posturing. “The BJP alleges this is a stunt, but Maharashtra does not need lessons on stunts from Narendra Modi. Stunt politics is the BJP’s forte, and the biggest ‘Rajinikanth’ of stunts is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Just as Rajinikanth performs stunts in films, Modi does so in politics,” Raut remarked.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Rural Police have launched an investigation into the attack on Anil Deshmukh. According to ANI, an attempt-to-murder case has been registered against four unidentified individuals. Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, stated, “A case of attempt to murder has been filed. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Katol is leading the investigation, and a Regional Forensic Team has been deployed to collect technical evidence. Rumours must not be spread, and strict action will be taken against any disruption of law and order.”

Poddar also confirmed that extensive police measures have been implemented to maintain peace. “Over 2,000 police personnel and officers, along with 300 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) members, have been deployed in the district. Any attempts to break the law will be met with strict legal action,” Poddar said, as per ANI reports.

The alleged attack occurred on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road in the early hours of the day. Anil Deshmukh, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), was hospitalised at Alexis (Max) Hospital. ANI reported that he is undergoing treatment, with senior police officials closely monitoring the case.

Efforts are ongoing to uncover further details, and the investigation remains active. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, emphasising their commitment to upholding order in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from ANI)