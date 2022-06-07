Breaking News
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Gaikwad said students in grades 1 and 2 have never been to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years

Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Representative Image


Amid rising coronavirus in Maharashtra, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday said that schools will reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions in the state.

“Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation),” the minister said.




The daily graph of Covid-19 cases in the city fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before.


