A group of men thrashed two men travelling in an autorickshaw carrying a saffron flag near a mosque while Gudi Padwa procession was underway, following which a scuffle broke out between the two groups, triggering tensions in the area

Police have booked nine people involved in the incident. Representational pic

A scuffle broke out between groups belonging from two different communities during a Gudi Padwa 2025 procession in the western suburbs, an official stated on Monday.

As per PTI, the incident took place on Sunday during the Gudi Padwa 2025 celebrations in the Pathanwadi locality of Kurar in Malad (West). Police have booked nine people involved in the incident.

A group of people allegedly thrashed two men travelling with a saffron flag in an autorickshaw near a mosque while the Gudi Padwa 2025 procession was underway and a scuffle ensued between the two groups, triggering tensions in the area. Police reached the scene and brought the situation under control, an official stated.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam demanded that the houses of "jihadis" who tried to engineer "riots" on Sunday should be bulldozed.

"Houses of those 'jihadis' who tried to engineer riots on Sunday and attacked Hindu boys should be bulldozed," Nirupam stated, warning of protests outside the Kurar police station if the authorities failed to act, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray urged people to unite under the Marathi identity instead of dividing along the caste and community lines.

At the MNS’s annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park, Thackeray delivered a fiery speech, hitting out at attempts to disrupt communal harmony, raising concerns over river pollution, and warning of strict action against those disrespecting the Marathi language.

He urged people to unite under the Marathi identity instead of dividing along caste and community lines and emphasised that Marathi must be used in daily interactions. “MNS will deal in its own style with anyone disrespecting Marathi,” he warned.

Taking a dig at those suddenly realising the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj after watching the recently released film Chhaava, Thackeray said, “Some people have woken up after watching a movie. Their Hindutva will fade once the film leaves theatres."

He suggested that all structures around Aurangzeb’s grave be removed, with only a board left at the site stating: “The one who tried to destroy the Marathas is buried here.” He also proposed organising school trips to the site to educate the younger generation.

“Out of Mumbai’s five rivers, four are already dead, and the fifth is on the verge of dying. What is the Pollution Control Board doing?”

Thackeray slammed the Mahayuti government for failing to fulfil poll promises, such as farm loan waivers and the Rs 2100 monthly payment under the Ladki Bahin scheme. “Ajit Pawar is asking farmers to clear dues, but where are the promises made?” he questioned.

Thackeray reiterated his scepticism about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming that many voters felt their votes were not reflected accurately. “Forget the past, let’s focus on the future,” he said, urging people to stay united as Marathi speakers and take inspiration from southern states in resisting Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from PTI)