Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the achievement to coordinated efforts by various state departments and welfare agencies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Severe malnutrition cases among children decline by 51,000 in last two years: Maharashtra govt x 00:00

The number of severely malnourished (SAM) children in Maharashtra has significantly declined over the last two years from 80,248 in 2023 to 29,107 in 2025, reported news agency PTI.

Similarly, the number of moderately malnourished (MAM) children declined from 2.12 lakh or 5.09 per cent to 1.49 lakh or 3.11 per cent over the same period.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the achievement to coordinated efforts by various state departments and welfare agencies.

According to official data, the percentage of severely malnourished (SAM) children in the state has fallen from 1.93 per cent to 0.61 per cent in the last two years, reported PTI.

A total of over 48 lakh children were measured for height and weight under state surveys in March 2025, compared to 41.6 lakh in 2023. The number of SAM children dropped to 29,107 by March 2025 compared to 80,248 in March 2023, as per the data, reported PTI.

"This achievement is the result of effective implementation, regular monitoring, and the dedication of thousands of grassroots workers and officials", Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

The state government has been implementing several initiatives to tackle malnutrition, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), which provides take-home rations for children aged six months to three years and hot cooked meals for those between 3 and 6 years of age, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Special initiatives like the 'Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojana' are being implemented in tribal areas, offering square meals to pregnant and lactating mothers, it said, reported PTI.

The CMO said SAM children are provided with additional nutrition and medical attention at village-level and urban child development centres.

Among other measures, digital platforms such as the 'Nurture' app and the Nutrition Tracker are being used to monitor individual child health data, track nutritional status, and ensure timely delivery of food supplements.

A dedicated state-level task force has been formed to guide policy and implementation, while weekly field reviews and regular training for Anganwadi workers have helped ensure accountability and grassroots impact, the release stated.

"Maharashtra continues to lead not only in economic growth but also in social welfare initiatives, especially those targeting human development and inclusive progress," Fadnavis added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)