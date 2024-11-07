Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Updated on: 07 November,2024 12:41 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Mahesh Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity

Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Mahesh Gaikwad. Pic/Facebook

Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process, reported news agency PTI.


Mahesh Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.


A statement issued on Wednesday by Shiv Sena's Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said members of the outfit, including Mahesh Gaikwad, engaged in "anti-party" activities and did not abide by directives of the leadership in the current elections, reported PTI.


The Shiv Sena and the BJP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the NCP.

In another development, the BJP has suspended for six years Kalyan mandal president Varun Patil, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kalyan West constituency in the November 20 state assembly polls.

NCP expels leader for contesting against Chandrakant Patil

The Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday expelled Vijay Dakle, a local party functionary, for anti-party activities.

Dakle, head of the NCP's social cell, is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kothrud assembly constituency in the city against BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, the ruling Mahayuti coalition's official candidate and sitting MLA.

He is also a member of the state NCP's executive committee.

A letter issued by NCP city unit president Deepak Mankar said he was being expelled as despite repeated instructions to withdraw from the fray, he chose to contest against the alliance's candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

