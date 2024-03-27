Shiv Sena names PM Modi, Amit Shah, Fadnavis as its star campaigners for Lok Sabha elections

Apart from CM Eknath Shinde, the star campaigners for shiv Sena includes PM Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president J P Nadda and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athavale

PM Modi with CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic.

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced the six national leaders as their star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apart from chief minister Eknath Shinde himself, the star campaigners includes PM Narendra Modi, union minister Amit Shah, union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president J P Nadda and RPI (A) leader and union minister Ramdas Athavale.

The Mahayuti in Maharashtra consists of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. However, the list of star campaigners of Shiv Sena's does not include any other Sena leader apart from Shinde and none from NCP.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Maharashtra BJP released its list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections. The list includes PM Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur among others.

The list for Maharashtra star campaigners for BJP also includes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aadityanath, BJP national president J P Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and other national level leaders.

While among leaders from Maharashtra, includes Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Narayan Rane, Chandrashekar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Narayan Rane, Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Pankaja Munde, Piyush Goyal, Girish Mahajan, Vijaykumar Gavit and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The BJP also named Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and union minister Ramdas Athavale as their star campaigners for the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results will be declared on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.