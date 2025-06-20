Shiv Sena (UBT) chief held a meeting with party leaders. It has been reported that Uddhav Thackeray called a crucial meeting with district heads, contact heads, and MLAs of the party. Bhaskar Jadhav criticised Eknath Shinde's recent remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Shinde's words seemed to be dictated by the BJP.

Amid the rising tensions in the Maharashtra political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Sena Bhawan in Mumbai on Friday. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief held a meeting with party leaders. It has been reported that Uddhav Thackeray called a crucial meeting with district heads, contact heads, and MLAs of the party.

Speaking about the meeting, Shiv Sena UBT Leader Bhaskar Jadhav informed that the meeting held in Mumbai focused on strategising and preparing for potential elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Jadhav, while addressing the media, said that "the Supreme Court has given a judgement that elections for local sectors like municipal corporations, municipal councils, district councils, and panchayat committees must be conducted within four months.

So, because of that, the party should also be ready for elections. The party must prepare some kind of strategy for the elections. The party should also be ready for the election and should make a strategy; that's why a meeting of the district chief and public representatives has been called."

Moreover, Bhaskar Jadhav also criticised Eknath Shinde's recent remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Shinde's words seemed to be dictated by the BJP.

Jadhav asserted that "the words used by Eknath Shinde for Uddhav Thackeray ... it seems to me that the mouth is of Eknath Shinde, but the words are of BJP. Eknath Shinde has no idea, no opinion; whatever BJP says, Eknath Shinde has to do that. So it seems to me that although Eknath Shinde's face is visible, everything is actually being done by the BJP..."

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Mumbai on Thursday, on the occasion of Shiv Sena Foundation Day, Eknath Shinde slammed Uddhav Thackeray, saying that his "arrogance" is leading him to "destruction". Shinde said that Maharashtra has never seen such a "treacherous person" and alleged that he betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's "ideas".

Eknath Shinde also added, "Arrogance is leading them to destruction. Maharashtra is witness to this. We know who committed the sin of tying Congress around their neck. He was helpless for power and tied his head around his waist. He betrayed Balasaheb's ideas. Maharashtra has never seen such a treacherous person."

Furthermore, Jadhav, on the other hand, also countered the BJP by saying, "Which party has the BJP not allied within this country? Is there any party left that the BJP hasn't formed an alliance with? Did they take a certificate of Hindutva from Ramdas Athawale when they aligned with him? From Chirag Paswan? Did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ever accept Hindutva? What about Chandrababu Naidu? BJP's Hindutva is only for the sake of power. The real Hindutva lies with Shiv Sena, with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and only with Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray."

Earlier when the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, was in Mumbai, Jadhav criticised Shah for being selective about which states to visit. Jadhav claimed that "understand that the Union Home Minister or the Prime Minister repeatedly visits a state where elections have come in that state. It gives such an indication. When there is an election, they go to the state; when there is no election, they do not go there, do not see anything ..."

Earlier, indicating that an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was on the cards, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said he would do what was in the minds of the people of the state.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the party's foundation day event on June 19, 2025, said, "If the BJP dared to finish Thackeray, then he would 'finish off' the BJP."... What people want will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP."

