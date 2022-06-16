Shivaji Park murder case: What acquittals reveal about our justice system

Experts point at old method of probe and lack of forensic and technological evidence; add that probing bodies tend to overlook SC’s observation on acquittals

The flat in Shivaji Park, Dadar where Cardozo was found dead

The acquittal of the accused in Shivaji Park murder case and the subsequent criminal appeal filed against the same before the Bombay High Court by the son of the deceased once again raised concerns about the criminal justice system and the method of probe. It also highlights that law enforcing agencies tend to overlook the Supreme Court’s observation that every acquittal either means that a guilty person is walking free due to lapse on the part of the investigating agency or that an innocent person was wrongly prosecuted and made to suffer.



mid-day had in a report on June 14 highlighted a carpenter, the main accused in 2015 Shivaji Park murder of Beleza Cardozo, was acquitted last year as the trial court observed that the cops had failed to produce any concrete forensic evidence. Thereafter, Cordozo’s son moved the Bombay High Court recently to check the availability of forensic materials as the sessions court, during trial, found the police had not highlighted forensic findings on record, making way for acquittal.

