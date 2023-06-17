Six families struggle to register flats in Byculla redevelopment project

Despite MHADA’s directive, builder fails to put flats in the names of aggrieved owners

Laxmi Residency where six families are trying to get their flats registered; (right) Ganesh Balsaraf points at his flat at Laxmi Residency. Pics/Sameer Markande

Two years after receiving allotment and possession of flats in a redevelopment project in Byculla, six families of Laxmi Residency are tirelessly seeking to register the property in their respective names.

In fact, the affected owners even approached MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) for assistance. However, despite MHADA directing Khsitija Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to register the flats in the names of the six members, the builder, Kamlesh Mehta, continues to defy these orders, according to the complainants.

In 2011, the builder undertook the redevelopment of 16 three-storey buildings. Subsequently, six 21-storey towers were constructed on the plot. In 2017, possession was handed over to over 500 members of the old society, except for six: Nandkishore Jadhav, Mahendra Shah, Ganesh Balsaraf, Prabhakar Gharmarkar, Ramesh Gaikwad, and Prakash Borade.

After a lengthy legal battle, these six members finally obtained allotment and possession of their flats in 2021. However, the builder did not register the flats in their names.

With no relief in sight, the complainants approached RTI (Right to Information) activists Anil Galgali, MHADA and Jitendra Avhad, the former housing minister in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government. A meeting was held between Avhad, Galgali, the complainants and the builder. “During the meeting, the developer agreed in front of the minister to resolve the issue and register the flats in the names of these six complainants,” Galgali told mid-day.

Additionally, a hearing was conducted with senior MHADA officials. “The developer did not attend the meeting. However, MHADA issued instructions to developers to register the flats. Despite more than a year passing, the order has still not been implemented,” said one of the six members.

The aggrieved complainants further revealed that many of them were encountering difficulties in obtaining government documents in their names due to the lack of flat registration. “Furthermore, the developer has not fulfilled his commitment to provide rental compensation. We are fighting to get our flats registered and to receive the pending rental dues,” added another complainant in this case.

When mid-day attempted to contact the developer, his phone was unreachable, and the text messages sent to him received no response as of the time of publication.

2years

Time families have been struggling to register flats