Slaughterhouse raided in Thane; illegally manufactured ghee seized

A slaughterhouse in Thane district and illegally manufactured ghee was seized by the civic authorities, reported news agency PTI.

Civic authorities have raided a closed slaughterhouse in Maharashtra's Thane district and busted an illegal manufacturing unit there engaged in production of ghee from animal body parts, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday at the slaughterhouse located on Idgah Road in Bhiwandi town and illegally manufactured ghee was seized, he said, reported PTI.

Officials found there clandestine production of ghee from animal body parts for supply of the product in the market, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's (BNMC) disaster management officer Sakib Karbhe told PTI.

Ten tins of illicitly produced ghee, six large vessels and other items used in the manufacturing process were seized, he said, reported PTI.

The persons present at the slaughterhouse managed to escape before authorities could apprehend them, the official said, reported PTI.

The action was taken after BNMC Commissioner Ajay Vaidya received complaints against various slaughterhouses operating illegally in the town, reported PTI.

In another incident, three officials of Bhiwandi Nijampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra were nabbed on Wednesday after one of them accepted a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh allegedly to settle a property tax-related matter, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said, reported PTI.

The trio includes a clerk in the tax department, a tax assessment officer, and a clerk officiating as office superintendent, he said, reported PTI.

The ACB said the trio had initially demanded Rs 2.05 lakh bribe from the complainant who had applied for reassessment of property tax after carrying out additional constructions. They later settled to accept a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, reported PTI.

"The ACB nabbed Kishore Kini, a clerk, while he was accepting Rs 1,50,000 on the premises of BNMC. Subsequently, two others were also held for their alleged involvement in the corrupt act," an ACB release said, reported PTI.

A case is being registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three unidentified persons robbed a car driver of his vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash after assaulting him in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)