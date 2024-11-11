Smriti Irani recently shared a candid video of her Mumbai local train ride, capturing the essence of the city’s fast-paced life and sparking a lively response from fans. Her humorous caption on catching a train resonated with many, drawing attention to both the charm and challenges of Mumbai’s iconic transport system.

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s recent experience on a Mumbai local train has made waves on social media. She took to Instagram to post a short video from her journey, humorously captioning it, “When you want to catch a breath and end up catching up a train.” Her post struck a relatable note for her followers, capturing the high-paced life of Mumbai, where the city’s local trains are truly a lifeline for millions.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP leader Smriti Irani travelled in Mumbai Local between Vasai & Bhayandar to attend 'Mahila Sammelan'. (08.11) pic.twitter.com/FS1ro69dyX — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Irani’s video was received warmly, with followers praising her humour and commenting on how accurately she captured the quirks of daily commuting. The local train experience is something every Mumbaikar knows well, where catching a train often means much more than simply getting from point A to point B. For many in Mumbai, it’s part of the hustle and flow of daily life, often crowded and chaotic, but always lively and quintessentially “Mumbai.”

However, one detail caught the attention of viewers: the train Irani travelled on appeared almost empty. Mumbai’s locals are famously overcrowded, especially during rush hours when office-goers pack in like sardines. Netizens couldn’t help but comment on the emptiness, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) quipping, “Looked very unlocal train,” playfully questioning the near-empty carriage. Another asked, “Mumbai local itna khali kaise hai? (How is the Mumbai local so empty?)” while a third suggested, with a touch of irony, that Irani try taking the train on a Monday to experience the real rush of a workday.

Some users expressed scepticism, wondering if political leaders take such actions primarily when elections are around the corner. “Politicians only seem to remember us common people near elections,” one comment read, referencing the upcoming Maharashtra elections on November 20. This view was echoed by several others who questioned whether such travel experiences are more than symbolic.

Irani’s trip follows a trend of prominent leaders opting for local transport close to election time. Earlier this year, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also seen travelling on a Mumbai local after a visit to Palghar, just days before the Lok Sabha elections. For politicians, the Mumbai local is not just a means of travel but a way to connect with voters and demonstrate solidarity with the daily experiences of the public.