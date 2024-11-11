Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Smriti Iranis Mumbai local ride strikes a chord with netizens Watch video

Smriti Irani’s Mumbai local ride strikes a chord with netizens— Watch video

Updated on: 11 November,2024 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Top

Smriti Irani recently shared a candid video of her Mumbai local train ride, capturing the essence of the city’s fast-paced life and sparking a lively response from fans. Her humorous caption on catching a train resonated with many, drawing attention to both the charm and challenges of Mumbai’s iconic transport system.

Smriti Irani’s Mumbai local ride strikes a chord with netizens— Watch video

File Pic

Listen to this article
Smriti Irani’s Mumbai local ride strikes a chord with netizens— Watch video
x
00:00

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s recent experience on a Mumbai local train has made waves on social media. She took to Instagram to post a short video from her journey, humorously captioning it, “When you want to catch a breath and end up catching up a train.” Her post struck a relatable note for her followers, capturing the high-paced life of Mumbai, where the city’s local trains are truly a lifeline for millions.





Irani’s video was received warmly, with followers praising her humour and commenting on how accurately she captured the quirks of daily commuting. The local train experience is something every Mumbaikar knows well, where catching a train often means much more than simply getting from point A to point B. For many in Mumbai, it’s part of the hustle and flow of daily life, often crowded and chaotic, but always lively and quintessentially “Mumbai.”

However, one detail caught the attention of viewers: the train Irani travelled on appeared almost empty. Mumbai’s locals are famously overcrowded, especially during rush hours when office-goers pack in like sardines. Netizens couldn’t help but comment on the emptiness, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) quipping, “Looked very unlocal train,” playfully questioning the near-empty carriage. Another asked, “Mumbai local itna khali kaise hai? (How is the Mumbai local so empty?)” while a third suggested, with a touch of irony, that Irani try taking the train on a Monday to experience the real rush of a workday.

Some users expressed scepticism, wondering if political leaders take such actions primarily when elections are around the corner. “Politicians only seem to remember us common people near elections,” one comment read, referencing the upcoming Maharashtra elections on November 20. This view was echoed by several others who questioned whether such travel experiences are more than symbolic.

Irani’s trip follows a trend of prominent leaders opting for local transport close to election time. Earlier this year, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also seen travelling on a Mumbai local after a visit to Palghar, just days before the Lok Sabha elections. For politicians, the Mumbai local is not just a means of travel but a way to connect with voters and demonstrate solidarity with the daily experiences of the public. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

smriti irani mumbai local train mumbai news national news central railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK