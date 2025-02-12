Breaking News
Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

After missing the deadline due to illness, the Std XII student’s exam form was submitted in Pune by his parents on the eve of the exam; this year, around 2934 late applications were recorded across Pune, Akhil Nagar, and Solapur divisions, with most delays attributed to health problems

2,934 late applications were recorded across Pune, Akhil Nagar, and Solapur divisions. Representation Pic/istock

A 17-year-old student from Sangola, Solapur division, faced difficulties in filling out his Maharashtra State Board Std XII examination form due to health issues. As a result, his parents travelled to Pune on Monday to complete the formalities on his behalf. Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune, told mid-day, “This was the last exam form filled after midnight. The student was unable to submit his form on time due to his illness, so his parents arrived in Pune to ensure the process was completed.”


This year, around 2934 late applications were recorded across Pune, Akhil Nagar, and Solapur divisions, with most delays attributed to health problems. There were 1776 late-form submissions in the Pune division, 212 in Akhilynagar, and 946 in the Solapur division. All students who submitted late forms have been allotted separate seat numbers, and there are no pending inquiries in the system, according to the board officials.


During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) introduced certain relaxations for students facing health-related and logistical challenges. However, with normalcy restored, late form submissions are now handled on a case-by-case basis.


