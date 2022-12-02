×
South Korean vlogger harassment case: Court extends police custody of two accused till December 5

Updated on: 02 December,2022 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A court in Mumbai on Friday extended till December 5 the police custody of two men arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean vlogger and YouTuber while she was live streaming on a street in Khar in the metropolis.


The duo was arrested on Thursday and remanded to one-day police custody. They were produced on Friday before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate.



The police sought further custody as probe was still on, which was accepted by the court and the duo was remanded in police custody till December 5.


The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Also Read: ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary in money laundering case

They were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai.

It showed a youth coming close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.

Police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The two, aged 19 and 21, were held from nearby Bandra.

mumbai mumbai news bandra khar

