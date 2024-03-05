Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Special court in Thane district sentences two men to 5 years RI in extortion case acquitted of MCOCA charges
<< Back to Elections 2024

Special court in Thane district sentences two men to 5 years RI in extortion case, acquitted of MCOCA charges

Updated on: 05 March,2024 01:07 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Additional special judge A N Sirsikar sentenced the accused, Ashok Shankar Kharat (55) and Durgaprasad Pichchiya Rao (39), to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each

Special court in Thane district sentences two men to 5 years RI in extortion case, acquitted of MCOCA charges

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Special court in Thane district sentences two men to 5 years RI in extortion case, acquitted of MCOCA charges
x
00:00

A special court in Thane district sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment in an extortion case after acquitting them of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), reported news agency PTI.


Additional special judge A N Sirsikar sentenced the accused, Ashok Shankar Kharat (55) and Durgaprasad Pichchiya Rao (39), to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each, reported PTI.


The special court in Thane district acquitted another accused involved in the case.


A copy of the order dated February 29 was made available on Monday.

Special public prosecutor Sanjay B More informed the court that the accused had demanded Rs 25 lakh from a Navi Mumbai-based builder in January 2010 and threatened him by claiming affiliation with a notorious gang, reported PTI.

The Navi Mumbai police apprehended the accused in February 2010 while they were accepting Rs 2.5 lakh, reported PTI.

The court observed that the prosecution had failed to substantiate the involvement of an organised crime syndicate in the case, reported PTI.

It noted that the accused did not have antecedents, and the offence appeared to stem from a personal dispute rather than organised crime activities, reported PTI.

The court upheld extortion charges and acquitted the accused of charges under the MCOCA.

Earlier, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced six persons, including four sons of a former local corporator couple, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2012 case of attempted murder, reported PTI.

In the order passed on February 29, additional sessions court judge Premal Vithalani also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on each of them.

The convicts are identified as Rais Idris Ansari (46), Mohammed Sagir alias Raju Idris Ansari (42), Sarfaraj Idris Ansari (40), Ramiz Idris Ansari (36) (all sons of the corporator couple), Mohammed Salim Abdul Khalik Shaikh (55) and Mushtaq Ahmed Mansoor Shaikh (41), he said, reported PTI.

Special public prosecutor Hemlata Deshmukh told the court that on September 23, 2012, the mother of one of the accused had dumped some garbage in front of a chicken shop in Sri Lanka locality of Mumbra. When the shop owner objected, the woman's son along with the other accused came to the shop and ransacked it. The accused also attacked the shop owner, his friend and mother, in which the trio suffered serious injuries, reported PTI.

The police later registered a case of unlawful assembly and attempt to murder against the accused and arrested them, reported PTI.

In the order, the judge observed that the prosecution has successfully proven all the charges against the accused and noted that no leniency is required to be shown to them.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK