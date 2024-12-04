This year's event marked the 53rd anniversary of the Indian Navy's decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war

PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

Listen to this article Spectacular Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony held at iconic Gateway of India to commemorate Navy Day 2024 x 00:00

A spectacular Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony was held at the iconic Gateway of India to commemorate Navy Day 2024. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was the Chief Guest at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's event marked the 53rd anniversary of the Indian Navy's decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched a pre-emptive airstrike against Indian air bases. In a swift response, the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron was tasked with an offensive operation, deploying three missile boats — Nirghat, Veer and Nipat — towards Karachi under Operation Trident and Operation Python. On the night of December 4, 1971, these vessels carried out a successful attack, sinking Pakistani warships and destroying critical assets, including the Kiamari oil fields. This victory not only highlighted the strategic prowess of the Indian Navy but also secured a monumental triumph for the Indian Armed Forces.

The evening unfolded with captivating performances by the Sea Cadet Crops showcasing traditional Sailor's Hornpipe dance. This live display of art, symbolising seafaring spirit, brought an added element of maritime heritage to the celebrations. The Indian Navy's acclaimed musical band, alongside a mesmerising continuity drill by personnel of Western Naval Command, displayed discipline, precision, and the rich tradition of the Indian Navy. The event culminated with an impressive Operational Demonstration and a flypast by Naval helicopters from INS Shikra, enthralling the spectators at the venue.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of senior government officials, veterans, and dignitaries who joined to honour the sacrifices and dedication of the Navy's brave warriors.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu attended the Navy Day 2024 celebration and witnessed the Operational Demonstration at Puri Beach, Odisha.

The President greeted all the personnel of Indian Navy and said, "Today, on December 4, we celebrate our glorious victory in the 1971 war and commemorate the selfless service and supreme sacrifice made by naval personnel in defence of the motherland. India is grateful to all personnel of the Indian Navy and every Indian salutes them for serving the nation with honour and courage."



She added that India's geography has endowed us with all the elements necessary to be a great maritime nation. "A long coastline, island territories, seafaring population, and developed maritime infrastructure encouraged India's maritime activities along the coast and across the oceans from more than 5,000 years ago," she stated.

(With ANI inputs)