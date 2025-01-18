Critics argue that this practice could lead to unnecessary caste-based discrimination, raising concerns about its implications for students' dignity. The decision has left many puzzled, overshadowing the board’s routine preparations for the crucial exams and prompting calls for immediate clarification

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has found itself at the centre of controversy as its decision regarding board examinations has sparked widespread criticism. The inclusion of students' caste categories/groups, such as OBC (Other Backward Classes), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and SC (Scheduled Caste), on the hall tickets has ignited a debate, with opposition parties, education experts, and teachers questioning the rationale behind this move.

Critics argue that this practice could lead to unnecessary caste-based discrimination, raising concerns about its implications for students'dignity. The decision has left many puzzled, overshadowing the board’s routine preparations for the crucial Secondary and Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations and prompting calls for immediate clarification.

The Class 10 (SSC) exams are scheduled to begin on February 21 and will continue till March 17 while the Class 12 (HSC) board exams will be conducted from February 11 to March 11.

Education board’s clarification

Amid the backlash, Sharad Gosavi, the Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has issued a clarification.

Addressing concerns, Gosavi emphasised that the hall tickets do not specify a student’s caste but only their caste category/group. “This has been done purely for the convenience of students and not to inconvenience them,” he stated.

He explained that errors in students’ details, such as their name, parents’ names, caste, or caste category, recorded in the school or junior college’s general register cannot be rectified once the student leaves the institution. Such mistakes often lead to difficulties later, particularly when students need to provide accurate documentation for various purposes.

“Many students come to us with complaints about incorrect caste or category information, which creates hurdles in their future education or while availing scholarships. By including the caste category on hall tickets, students and schools get an opportunity to identify and rectify errors before they become a problem,” Gosavi explained.

Ensuring scholarship access

Gosavi also highlighted that the move is intended to ease the process of availing government scholarships provided Tribal Welfare and Social Justice departments.

“If the caste group is recorded accurately in the school’s general register, it simplifies the process for students to claim these scholarships. Mentioning the caste category on hall tickets helps ensure that any discrepancies can be resolved in time," said Gosavi.

The board reiterated that the sole intention behind this decision is to support students and prevent future obstacles. Errors in caste details can create significant issues in higher education and scholarship applications, and this proactive step aims to minimise such challenges, the board stated.

Mixed reactions

While the education board’s explanation underscores the practical benefits of the move, critics remain skeptical. Opposition parties and some educators argue that mentioning caste categories on hall tickets could lead to unnecessary stigmatization or discrimination among students.

Holding the minister of school education responsible for the move, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare said: "Class 10 and 12 are crucial milestones in a student's academic journey. It is during this formative age that the values of an inclusive and equitable society are expected to be instilled in students. However, if the education board itself is mentioning caste on hall tickets, the onus is on the School Education Minister to clarify whether the board's objective is to promote equality or perpetuate caste-based systems."