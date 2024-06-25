State govt should enact a law similar to adopted by Centre to curb paper leaks in Maharashtra, says Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar called the meeting a 'positive discussion' and informed that Governor has assured actions on those issues

Rohit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Amid the row over NEET and UGC NET examinations, Nationalist Congress Party leader (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Rohit Pawar-led delegation held a meeting with Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday and demanded that the Maharashtra government enact a law similar to the one adopted by the Centre to curb paper leaks in Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

Furthermore, Rohit Pawar called the meeting a 'positive discussion' and informed that Governor has assured actions on those issues.

Addressing the media, Rohit Pawar said, "We met the Governor, and several issues were discussed. We have tried many times to bring the law passed by the central government regarding paper leaks into the state. We have also raised the issue of the drug racket at Pune University," reported ANI.

On the issue of paper-leak, Rohit Pawar said, "We have talked to governor about the issue of paper leaks. Earlier, Uttarakhand governor had taken measures concerning the paper-leaks and brought anti-paper leak laws. Similarly, we have pledged to the governor to take measures and bring anti-paper leak law to address this issue," reported ANI.

Speaking about the discrepancies noticed at Savitribai Phule University, Rohit Pawar stated, "The state government is ignoring the issues of frequent paper leaks in Maharashtra and malpractices in the recruitment of vacancies in Savitribai Phule Pune University. If the government is neglecting, then one can go to the governor and ask for complaint. Accordingly, we met Ramesh Ji Bais Saheb and gave him a letter in this regard. The Governor also gave a positive response in this regard," reported ANI.

He also urged the governor to shift his attention on the MIDC issue of his constituency and stated, "The issue of MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) was also mentioned and the governor was requested to handle the matter," reported ANI.

Highlighting the issue of drug-racket at Pune University, he asserted, "We have requested the governor to pay attention to the issues of Savitribai Phule University. The consumption of drugs and alcohol among students have significantly increased in the university. Upon investigation, drugs worth thousands of crores can be found in Maharashtra," reported ANI.

Concluding the address, he said, "Overall, it was a positive discussion and he has promised he will talk to the government on these issues," reported ANI.

Earlier, on June 9, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar said that Ajit Pawar has lost his utility to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I think BJP wants to give them a message that they did not benefit from them (NCP) in the Lok Sabha. They thought that by favouring Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's power will be curtailed. But that has proved wrong. People have supported Sharad Pawar and given him strength. So Ajit Pawar has lost his utility to the BJP," Rohit Pawar said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"In future, Ajit Pawar and his companions may have to fight elections under the BJP's symbol," he warned.

Rohit Pawar even said that people who join hands with the BJP have got their "power" reduced.

"Those who side with the BJP get their powers reduced and Ajit Dada's power has reduced as well. People have also shown them that," Pawar told ANI.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP won one seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from ANI)