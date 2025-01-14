Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for stating that India gained true independence with the Ram temple’s consecration. Raut called the claim incorrect and urged against politicising Ram Lalla.

File Pic

Listen to this article Stop politicising Ram Lalla: Sanjay Raut to Mohan Bhagwat x 00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday strongly criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks, stating it was "incorrect" to claim that India gained its true independence on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, Raut emphasised that politics should not be conducted in the name of Ram Lalla. He argued that true independence would only be achieved when such practices ceased.

"Mohan Bhagwat has said that India got independence on that day, which is wrong because Ram Lalla has been in this nation for lakhs of years. We have carried out movements for Ram Lalla earlier, and we will continue to do so. He should not do politics in the name of Ram Lalla, only then the nation will be independent in a true sense," Raut told reporters.

Raut also stated that while the consecration ceremony, or ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ of the Ram temple was indeed a proud moment for the nation, it was a collective effort involving people from all walks of life. He further said that while Bhagwat is a respected figure, he is not the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"The RSS chief is definitely a person who is respected. Lekin vo samvidhan ke nirmata nahi hai (However, he is not the architect of the Indian Constitution). He doesn’t make the law and cannot change it either. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram temple was a matter of pride for the nation, with contributions from everyone," Raut remarked.

Raut's comments were in response to Bhagwat’s speech in Indore on Monday, where the RSS supremo claimed that India’s true independence, after centuries of persecution, was established on the day of the Ram temple’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. Bhagwat also stated that the country’s traditions, rooted in figures like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva, symbolised India’s cultural and historical continuity.

According to ANI reports, Bhagwat further criticised slogans such as “Gareebi Hatao” and ideologies like socialism, claiming they had failed to address the livelihood challenges faced by the people. He argued that the path to prosperity in India begins at the doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI)