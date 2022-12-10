Students get stuck in lift at a Thane school

School staffers rescued the students quickly; two complained of suffocation and were administered first-aid; no injuries reported
The incident took place at Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane. File pic
A group of students got stuck in a lift at Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane for a while on Friday afternoon. Two students of Std VII complained of suffocation and uneasiness, but no injuries were reported, said an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell. As per officials, the incident took place around 12 pm when a bunch of students got into a lift meant for staff. The lift suddenly came to a halt, trapping the students inside.
Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell, said, “The lift got stuck due to overload. The school staff immediately rescued all those stuck inside. No one was injured in the incident. Two 13-year-old students complained of uneasiness and were given first aid.” The parents of these students were informed and asked to take them home.