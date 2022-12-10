Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Students get stuck in lift at a Thane school

Students get stuck in lift at a Thane school

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

School staffers rescued the students quickly; two complained of suffocation and were administered first-aid; no injuries reported

Students get stuck in lift at a Thane school

The incident took place at Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane. File pic


A group of students got stuck in a lift at Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane for a while on Friday afternoon. Two students of Std VII complained of suffocation and uneasiness, but no injuries were reported, said an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell. As per officials, the incident took place around 12 pm when a bunch of students got into a lift meant for staff. The lift suddenly came to a halt, trapping the students inside.


Also read: Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend



Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell, said, “The lift got stuck due to overload. The school staff immediately rescued all those stuck inside. No one was injured in the incident. Two 13-year-old students complained of uneasiness and were given first aid.” The parents of these students were informed and asked to take them home.


Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane thane crime mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK