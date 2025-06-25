As the Thane Forest Department investigates whether the carcass is genuine or fake, wildlife experts are calling for a deeper probe into potential trafficking networks operating under the radar in Mumbai

The mutilated body of the Indian marsh crocodile. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Stuffed croc, missing head, mystery deepens at Aarey

A day after mid-day reported the discovery of a headless, possibly taxidermied crocodile carcass at Aarey Milk Colony, the case has taken a puzzling turn. With no natural water body in the area to support crocodile life, the incident has baffled officials and conservationists alike. Now, with revelations that a live crocodile was rescued from the same spot a few years ago, questions are mounting: is Aarey turning into a covert dumping ground for trafficked wildlife trophies?

As the Thane Forest Department investigates whether the carcass is genuine or fake, wildlife experts are calling for a deeper probe into potential trafficking networks operating under the radar in Mumbai. While forest officials suspect the carcass might be artificial or made from crocodile skin fashioned into a taxidermy trophy, some conservationists are urging the department to probe deeper into a possible wildlife trafficking angle.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Rohit Mohite said, “The headless crocodile, which appears to be a taxidermy trophy, must be sent for forensic testing to confirm its authenticity. The forest department must not dismiss the trafficking possibility. A few years ago, a live crocodile was rescued from this very location, despite the fact that there is no natural water source here. How did it get there? The department should investigate all leads and check for any organised syndicate involvement.”

On Tuesday, the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) released a statement saying that based on a tip-off from animal lovers in Aarey Milk Colony about a crocodile carcass near Unit No 31, a team of officials conducted an inspection. They found what appeared to be a crocodile’s body, headless and missing both front limbs. Upon examination, the skin appeared brittle and broke upon touch, raising suspicions that it may be made of artificial material.

Officials conducted a panchnama at the scene and have taken possession of the carcass. It will be sent to a forensic lab to determine whether the skin is real or fake. However, experts in wildlife trafficking caution that skin deterioration is common in improperly prepared taxidermy specimens or older trophies. "Just because the skin appears brittle doesn’t mean it’s fake. Only a wildlife forensic examination can confirm if it’s genuine crocodile skin," one source told mid-day.

The mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), also known as the marsh crocodile, is native to the Indian subcontinent, Myanmar, and parts of Iran. It typically inhabits freshwater bodies such as rivers, lakes, hill streams, ponds, and reservoirs.