Breaking News
MPs can now speak in regional languages in Parliament as AI enables real-time translation of 22 tongues
Mumbai: Cops net high-profile drug peddlers in Andheri
Stranded boat freed after 16-hour rescue operation in Surya river
Rare Bombay Gymkhana sketch surfaces as club celebrates 150 years
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Stuffed croc missing head mystery deepens at Aarey

Stuffed croc, missing head, mystery deepens at Aarey

Updated on: 25 June,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

As the Thane Forest Department investigates whether the carcass is genuine or fake, wildlife experts are calling for a deeper probe into potential trafficking networks operating under the radar in Mumbai

Stuffed croc, missing head, mystery deepens at Aarey

The mutilated body of the Indian marsh crocodile. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Stuffed croc, missing head, mystery deepens at Aarey
x
00:00

A day after mid-day reported the discovery of a headless, possibly taxidermied crocodile carcass at Aarey Milk Colony, the case has taken a puzzling turn. With no natural water body in the area to support crocodile life, the incident has baffled officials and conservationists alike. Now, with revelations that a live crocodile was rescued from the same spot a few years ago, questions are mounting: is Aarey turning into a covert dumping ground for trafficked wildlife trophies?

As the Thane Forest Department investigates whether the carcass is genuine or fake, wildlife experts are calling for a deeper probe into potential trafficking networks operating under the radar in Mumbai. While forest officials suspect the carcass might be artificial or made from crocodile skin fashioned into a taxidermy trophy, some conservationists are urging the department to probe deeper into a possible wildlife trafficking angle.


Honorary Wildlife Warden Rohit Mohite said, “The headless crocodile, which appears to be a taxidermy trophy, must be sent for forensic testing to confirm its authenticity. The forest department must not dismiss the trafficking possibility. A few years ago, a live crocodile was rescued from this very location, despite the fact that there is no natural water source here. How did it get there? The department should investigate all leads and check for any organised syndicate involvement.”


On Tuesday, the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) released a statement saying that based on a tip-off from animal lovers in Aarey Milk Colony about a crocodile carcass near Unit No 31, a team of officials conducted an inspection. They found what appeared to be a crocodile’s body, headless and missing both front limbs. Upon examination, the skin appeared brittle and broke upon touch, raising suspicions that it may be made of artificial material.

Officials conducted a panchnama at the scene and have taken possession of the carcass. It will be sent to a forensic lab to determine whether the skin is real or fake. However, experts in wildlife trafficking caution that skin deterioration is common in improperly prepared taxidermy specimens or older trophies. "Just because the skin appears brittle doesn’t mean it’s fake. Only a wildlife forensic examination can confirm if it’s genuine crocodile skin," one source told mid-day.

The mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), also known as the marsh crocodile, is native to the Indian subcontinent, Myanmar, and parts of Iran. It typically inhabits freshwater bodies such as rivers, lakes, hill streams, ponds, and reservoirs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

wildlife thane aarey colony save aarey mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK