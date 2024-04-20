Ten women from Uganda held in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay

Police raided a building on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and found that the Ugandans were staying illegally without any valid documents in Ranjanpada area in Kharghar

The Navi Mumbai Police arrested ten Ugandan women for illegal stay in India, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Police raided a building on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and found that the Ugandans were staying illegally without any valid documents in Ranjanpada area in Kharghar, he said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Meanwhile, three Bangladeshis were arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in India, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

They were held from a tempo proceeding from Mhape to Shilphata on Wednesday, the Turbhe police station official added.

The three have been charged under Foreigners Act, Passport (Entry into India) Rules and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.

He identified the three as Jaail Sabuddin Sardar (34), Alauddin Razzaak Sheikh (45) and Allauddin Sukhtan Mandal (53), according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

The accused were identified as Aakash Arif Khan (26) and Laboni Poridin Mandal (22). They did not have any documents for travel or stay in India, he said, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were doing menial jobs in the locality for livelihood, reported PTI.

An FIR under the the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, was registered at the Tulinj police station against them on Tuesday, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)