An official on Sunday said that the police have registered a case against a woman Ambernath teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a seven-year-old student after he was unable to properly read an English word in her class, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at a private school located in the Ambernath area on November 28.

The FIR did not mention in which class the boy was studying.

The child could not read the English text properly, following which his class teacher got angry and allegedly hit him with a scale on his leg and back, causing injuries to him, an official from Ambernath West police station said, reported PTI.

The boy later complained to his mother, who approached the police.

Based on a complaint by the child's mother, the police on Friday registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the Ambernath teacher under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Three booked for running illegal clinic in Ulhasnagar

Three persons were booked for allegedly running an illegal medical facility in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The Vitthalwadi police station official said the three were proponents of electropathy, a type of alternative medicine combining electrical devices with homoeopathy, but were providing several unauthorised treatments at their clinic, reported PTI.

"The case came to light after a directive was issued by Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy against unqualified individuals providing unauthorized medical treatments in the region. On September 24, a team raided the clinic and found irregularities, including a lack of qualified professionals and valid registration. They also did not have the mandatory Certificate Course in Modern Pathology," he said, reported PTI.

The three were booked for cheating and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Medical and Professionals Act and are currently absconding, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)