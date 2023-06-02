Thane: Case registered against five for producing fake certificates to get police jobs

The accused persons gave the physical tests and written exams of the department and were called to submit documents for verification before posting in Maharashtra's Thane district

A case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly producing forged documents in their bid to get jobs in the police department, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

The official further said that no arrests have been made so far.

The accused persons gave the physical tests and written exams of the department and were called to submit documents for verification before posting, he said.

According to the station house officer of Kashimira police station, during verification, it came to light that the five had fabricated their certificates to get entry into the police force, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) against the five persons who hail from Beed, Dhule and other parts of the state, he said.

The police are also probing into the source of the documents and trying to find out if they are part of an ongoing racket related to such cases, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a woman revenue officer posted at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she demanded.

The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, an official told PTI.

The complainant in the case is a lawyer. He and his client had submitted an application to the revenue officer seeking certain changes in the land records. The accused, who was handling the file, demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from them for issuing the final report, the official added.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the office of the accused this afternoon and caught her accepting the bribe amount, he said. Further investigation into the case is on.

(With inputs from PTI)