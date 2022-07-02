Thane city records 161 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.84 per cent

With the addition of these cases on Saturday, there are 1,986 active cases in the city now

As many as 161 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thane city, taking the tally of infections to 1,91,290, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 2.

With the addition of these cases on Saturday, there are 1,986 active cases in the city now.

One death was also reported, raising the Covid-19 toll in the city to 2,137.

As per the bulletin, 238 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,87,167. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,971 fresh coronavirus cases and five more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 79,82,334, while the death toll increased to 1,47,934, the health department said in a bulletin.