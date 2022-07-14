Breaking News
Updated on: 14 July,2022 10:41 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the new cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 598 active Covid-19 cases

Thane city records 57 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 598

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Thane city has reported 57 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection count to 1,92,328, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 13.

With the addition of the new cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 598 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also reported on July 12, raising the Covid-19 fatality toll to 2,140.




As per the bulletin, 124 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,590. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.58 per cent.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,575 fresh coronavirus cases, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 80,10,223, while the toll increased to 1,48,001, the department said in a bulletin. 

The department said 3,210 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,45,300 and leaving the state with 16,922 active cases. 

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 97.94 per cent, the bulletin said.

