Thane Cleaner killed as gutter slap collapses under weight of sand laden dumper
Thane: Cleaner killed as gutter slap collapses under weight of sand-laden dumper

Updated on: 13 March,2024 05:49 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Civic officials stated that the incident occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday night in Kashimira, which is located in the Mira-Bhayandar district

In Thane district, Maharashtra, a 25-year-old worker died after being buried behind a fallen gutter slab caused by the weight of a sand-laden dumper.


Civic officials stated that the incident occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday night in Kashimira, which is located in the Mira-Bhayandar district, reported PTI. 


According to the report, Prakash Borade the chief fire officer for the Mira-Bhayandar local body, said that the victim, Vijay Rathod, had disembarked from the sand-loaded dumper and was assisting in its manoeuvring when the disaster occurred.


The dumper tilted and spilt its contents due to the gutter slab collapsing from the additional weight of the laden vehicle. Tragically, Rathod became trapped behind the collapsing slab, alongside the poured sand, the report added. 

Reportedly, after the dumper was removed from the scene, investigators discovered Rathod's lifeless body beneath the debris.

The driver of the dumper has been seized by the Kashimira police station, indicating the start of legal actions in connection with the incident, the report added.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated case, a sexagenarian citizen of the United States was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai. According to the police statement to news agency PTI, the 62-year-old man, director of an IT solutions firm, was put up in a hotel in suburban Andheri where he was found dead. 

The man, whose name was undisclosed, had come to the city on Saturday for business purposes, an official from Sahar police station told PTI.

The official added that when the man did not open his door despite multiple rings and calls on Tuesday morning, the hotel staff opened the door using replica of the key, They found him unconscious on the bed and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead before admission, stated the report in the news agency. 

According to the report, the official stated that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and that police are awaiting the postmortem report to determine the precise cause of death.

With PTI inputs

