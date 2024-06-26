Thane: Couple injured, cattle killed in lightning strike

A 60-year-old man and his wife, aged 45, who were in their house, suffered injuries when lightning struck the place, which killed five bovine animals.

A couple was injured and five bovine animals were killed after lightning struck a region in Maharashtra's Thane district following heavy rains, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kadachiwadi in the Shahapur area.

A 60-year-old man and his wife, aged 45, who were in their house, suffered injuries when lightning struck the place, Shahapur taluka's disaster management cell chief, Vasant Chowdhari, told PTI.

They reportedly underwent treatment at a primary health center in Dolkhamb and were later discharged, he said.

Four cows and a buffalo were killed in the lightning strike, the official said, reported PTI.

Reportedly, revenue officials conducted a 'panchnama' (spot inspection) of the losses for further action on Wednesday, he added.

Earlier, on June 11, a lightning-caused fire burned a house in Khaire village, Shahapur, and killed four buffaloes, according to a civic official on Tuesday.

According to disaster control official Vasant Chowdhari, lightning struck the house overnight between Sunday and Monday. The fire swiftly engulfed the entire edifice, turning everything to ashes, reported PTI.

The report added that in addition to the four buffaloes that died, five more livestock were hurt. The revenue department assessed a total loss of Rs 6.68 lakh.

Meanwhile, in recent developments in the Thane district, senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid was suspended by the state home department on Tuesday in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, which killed 17 people and injured several others, official sources said.

Quaiser Khalid, a 1997 batch IPS officer, was suspended by the state home department in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. The home department issued a detailed order stating that the suspension was initiated based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police on May 21st.

According to sources, the DGP office had been conducting an internal probe even before the hoarding collapse when they discovered that Khalid had approved Ego Media hoardings on his last day in office, without obtaining permission from the DGP office and without issuing tenders. While the DGP office was investigating and had issued a show cause notice to Khalid, the hoarding collapsed on May 13th due to rough weather.

He is being investigated by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai crime branch, and officials are likely to record his statement after completing all formalities. So far, he has not been summoned by the SIT.

(with inputs from PTI)