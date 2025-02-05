The girl's mother approached the police with a complaint on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested and booked under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

An official on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a college student for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Badlapur area on January 28.

The 19-year-old accused took the victim to a farmhouse near Barvi dam and allegedly raped her, the official from Badlapur (West) police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The victim later informed them about the incident with her mother, who is an anganwadi teacher.

The girl's mother approached the police with a complaint on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested and booked under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The reason for the delay in lodging the complaint was not specified in the FIR.

Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus; porter held

A porter allegedly raped a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, police said, reported PTI.

The police have arrested the porter following the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The "middle-aged" woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at the Bandra Terminus by an outstation train. After getting down, she entered another train which had pulled into the other side of the platform, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The other train had no passengers at the time, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

A porter, however, was present on the second train. He allegedly raped the woman and then fled, the official said citing the FIR, reported PTI.

The woman subsequently approached the Bandra GRP station and filed a complaint.

The railway police went through footage from several surveillance cameras to track down the porter and arrested him, the official said, reported PTI.

"We are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at the Bandra Terminus," the official said, reported PTI.

The accused porter has been booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, refusing to share more details of the alleged crime.

(With inputs from PTI)