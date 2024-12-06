The incident took place around 2.50 am behind the medical facility in the Kapurbawdi area, an official of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell said

The officials said that at least three two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that erupted in an open space behind a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place around 2.50 am behind the medical facility in the Kapurbawdi area, an official of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell said while sharing an update on the Thane fire, reported PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane fire.

"Three parked two-wheelers were completely destroyed," he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained, reported PTI.

Furniture godown gutted in fire

A furniture godown in the Shilphata area of Thane city was gutted in a fire on December 3, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured but sofa sets, cupboards, beds, and other furniture items were damaged in the blaze in the afternoon.

Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle and a water tanker were mobilised at the spot. The fire was brought under control by 5:48 PM, an official said.

Fire at private bank in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at a private cooperative bank located in a multi-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district on December 2 morning, an official said.

No person was injured in the blaze and two floors of the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The disaster management cell received an alert at 6.47 am about the fire at the bank located on the ground floor of a five-storey building at Kausa in the Mumbra area, he said.

Eleven outdoor air-conditioning (AC) units belonging to the bank were completely damaged in the blaze, the official said.

The fire also caused minor damage to a mobile shop and a clothes outlet situated nearby, he said.

After receiving the information, personnel from the Mumbra fire station and staff of a private company supplying power to the area rushed to the spot.

The blaze was extinguished within an hour, Tadvi said.

Both the ground and first floors of the building were evacuated during the firefighting operations as a precautionary measure, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)