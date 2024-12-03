The fire was fully extinguished by fire brigade personnel by 5:48 pm, and the situation was brought completely under control following a cooling operation, an official said

The blaze was reported at around 4:11 pm on Tuesday. pic/RDMC

A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, the officials said on Tuesday, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

In the fire, the furniture godown in Shilphata area of Thane city was gutted in the fire, the civic officials said.

The fire was reported at the godown located opposite Unique Apartment, on the Mumbra-Shil Road in Shilphata area of Thane district.

The blaze was reported at around 4:11 pm on Tuesday and following the information regarding the fire, the civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The godown covers an area of 1,200 square feet, said an official.

He said that upon receiving the information, local police from the Dighar Police Station, along with fire department personnel, quickly arrived at the scene.

Two fire trucks, one rescue vehicle, one water tanker, and Torrent Power electricity workers were deployed to control the blaze, he said.

The official said that fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire caused significant damage to the godown, destroying furniture such as sofas, cupboards, beds, and other items inside.

He added that the fire was fully extinguished by fire brigade personnel by 5:48 pm, and the situation was brought completely under control following a cooling operation.

The civic authorities were further investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a fire had erupted early on Monday morning at a private cooperative bank housed on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Kausa, Mumbra, in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

No casualties were reported, though two floors of the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.

The disaster management cell was alerted to the incident at 6:47 am, reporting a blaze at the bank located on the ground floor of the five-storey building.

The firefighters from the Mumbra fire station, along with personnel from a private power supply company, promptly reached the scene and managed to douse the flames within an hour, Tadvi stated.