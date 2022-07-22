Breaking News
Thane logs 38 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

Updated on: 22 July,2022 09:19 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the bulletin, 53 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,249

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, Thane city reported 38 new cases of Covid-19, taking its infection count to 1,92,750, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The city reported zero death due to the infection.

As per the bulletin, 53 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,249. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.70 per cent. Not a single patient was hospitalised in the city today.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2,515 new Covid-19 cases, and six patients succumbed to the infection. As per the state public health department, Maharashtra has 14,579 active Covid-19 cases.

