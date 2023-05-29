Thane: Man beaten up for objecting to bursting of firecrackers near temple in Kalyan

A local festival was underway at the temple of a Goddess in Tippanna Nagar in Kalyan area where some people were playing drums

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by four persons after he objected to their act of bursting firecrackers near a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district when an event was being held there on Monday, police told news agency PTI.

According to news agency PTI, a local festival was underway at the temple of a Goddess in Tippanna Nagar in Kalyan area where some people were playing drums.

At around 1.30 am, some persons started bursting firecrackers near the temple which disturbed the event following which one of the devotees approached them to inform about the disturbance caused by their act, an official from Khadakpada police station told PTI.

The persons got angry and allegedly beat up the man severely and also hit him with a stone, causing head injury to him, he said.

The victim was given first aid at a local hospital, the official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against four persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention).

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is on into the incident.

Meanwhile, a man has allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife in Maharashtra's Thane district after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the couple's residence in an ordnance factory colony in Ambernath area following which the 37-year-old man was arrested, an official from Ulhasnagar control room said.

The man was employed at the ordnance factory, the police said.

The official said the couple had frequent fights over the woman not being able to conceive.

On Sunday, they again had a quarrel following which the accused allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. The woman collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

A workers' union representative at the factory alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, police inspector J B Sonawane told PTI.

The man was arrested on Sunday night and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

