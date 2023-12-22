According to the police, Dombivali resident Sudhakar Yadav, and his wife Sanjana Yadav (31) had a minor fight on December 19 after which she left to stay with her sister in Diva

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Man ends life minutes after calling wife to hear her voice x 00:00

A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district died allegedly by suicide minutes after calling his wife and expressing his desire to hear her voice, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police, Dombivali resident Sudhakar Yadav, and his wife Sanjana Yadav (31) had a minor fight on December 19 after which she left to stay with her sister in Diva, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 10 am the next day, Sudhakar called up Sanjana, who was on her way to work at Kurla in Mumbai, saying he wanted to hear her voice for two minutes, said the official, reported PTI.

After the call, Sanjana told the police that she received a photo of Sudhakar, about to hang himself, on WhatsApp, reported PTI.

Sanjana requested her neighbour to check on her husband. The neighbour knocked on the door but there was no response. He then broke it open to find Sudhar hanging from the ceiling, said the official, reported PTI.

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivili have registered a case of accidental death and are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the suicide, the official added, reported PTI.

In another case, the body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in APMC market area in Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said, reported PTI.

The body was spotted by some morning walkers who informed the police, an official said, reported PTI.

The deceased appears to be in his late teens, he said, adding that police suspect that the man hanged himself using a muffler, reported PTI.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and conducting further investigation, the official added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the charred body of an unidentified woman was found in Bhiwandi in Thane district on December 15, a police official said, reported PTI.

The body was lying near a pipeline in Dongar Pada 'selfie point' in Shanti Nagar, the Bhiwandi Taluka police station official said, reported PTI.

"Some youth from the area spotted the body and alerted police. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Dhole visited the spot and is supervising the probe. A murder and destruction of evidence case has been registered," the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)