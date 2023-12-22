No one was injured in the incident that took place near the Anand Signal on the busy carriageway on Thursday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Five vehicles damaged in road accident; no injuries x 00:00

Five vehicles were damaged in an accident on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the incident that took place near the Anand Signal on the busy carriageway on Thursday, he said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two trucks, a car, an autorickshaw and one two-wheeler were involved in the accident, said Thane civic body's Chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi, reported PTI.

Officials did not elaborate on how the accident took place. The Kasarvadavali police are probing into the matter, they said, reported PTI.

In another case, a tempo carrying clothes and chemicals used in the textile industry was destroyed after it caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, the police said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the accident that took place near the Dapchari checkpost around 10 am, though it affected vehicular movement on the carriageway for some time, said the district rural police, reported PTI.

The tempo carrying clothes and chemicals required for the textile industry was going from Bhiwandi in Thane district to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat when it caught fire, said an official, reported PTI.

Even before fire engines could arrive at the spot, it was completely gutted, said an official, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three persons died and three were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Monday, a police official said, reported PTI.

At 5:30am, a car with an allegedly inebriated driver dashed into autorickshaws and two-wheelers under Central police station limits, he said, reported PTI.

"The deceased and injured were occupants of the vehicles the car rammed into. They have been identified as couple Subuddin Jana and Anjali Jana, and Shambhuraj Chavan. Three injured persons have been hospitalised," he said, reported PTI.

Nagesh Ramani, driver of the offending car, fled from the scene of the crime but was held some time later, the official said, reported PTI.

He has been charged for various offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)