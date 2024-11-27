Satish Babulal Gupta, accused of dacoity and robbery in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after 17 years on the run. The operation was conducted by the UP STF in coordination with Thane Police

A man accused of dacoity and robbery in Uttar Pradesh and on the run for 17 years has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane city. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), in collaboration with the Thane Police, apprehended the accused, identified as Satish Babulal Gupta, also known as Satish Tiwari, on Monday evening.

Gupta, a native of Almapur village in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, had been absconding since 2007. He was wanted in connection with two cases of dacoity and robbery in his home state. According to an official from the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane, Gupta was traced to the Wagle Estate area of Thane city after extensive search efforts.

As per PTI reports, the UP STF initiated a coordinated operation with support from the Thane Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell. The search for Gupta involved tracking him across multiple locations, ultimately leading to his arrest in Maharashtra. The apprehension marks the culmination of years of investigation and effort to bring the accused to justice.

An official involved in the operation stated that Gupta had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations and maintaining a low profile. His capture is seen as a significant achievement in the fight against organised crime and absconding offenders.

PTI reports that Gupta’s alleged involvement in dacoity and robbery had made him a key target for the UP STF. His arrest is expected to provide further insights into the cases he was implicated in and potentially reveal additional details about the network of individuals involved in such criminal activities.

The arrest was made without any reported resistance, and Gupta is now expected to be transferred to Uttar Pradesh for further legal proceedings. Authorities have expressed confidence that this operation sends a strong message to absconding offenders that they cannot evade the law indefinitely.

According to PTI, the collaboration between the UP STF and the Thane Police highlights the importance of inter-state cooperation in tackling crime and ensuring justice is served, even in cases that span decades.

(With inputs from PTI)