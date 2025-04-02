The officials said that the Thane Water Supply Department’s proactive approach resulted in a last-day collection surge of around Rs 7 crore

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected Rs 148.95 crore in water bill payments for the financial year 2024-25, marking an increase of Rs 15 crore compared to the previous year, the officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that the Thane Water Supply Department’s proactive approach resulted in a last-day collection surge of around Rs 7 crore.

According to an official TMC statement, the target for water bill collection in 2024-25 was Rs 225 crore, comprising Rs 147 crore from current bills and Rs 78 crore from arrears. The corporation has so far collected Rs 94.54 crore from current bills and Rs 40.41 crore from arrears.

It said that around Rs 14 crore was deposited at the headquarters, bringing the total collection to Rs 148.95 crore.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao had instructed the Water Supply Department to maximise collections to meet the financial objectives.

In September 2024, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi guided meter readers by setting weekly targets and initiating strict actions against illegal water connections. As a result of these efforts, the collection surpassed the previous year’s figures by Rs 15 crore, according to Deputy Municipal Engineer (Water Supply), Vinod Pawar, an official statement said.

It further said that to ensure timely payments, the Water Supply Department disconnected 13,156 water connections over the past year, issued notices to 13,837 consumers, seized 2,374 motor pumps, and sealed 676 pump rooms.

The TMC has assured that the recovery drive will persist, with a reassessment of outstanding dues. Consumers failing to clear both current and pending bills will face continuous water disconnections, the statement said.

The highest collection was recorded in Majiwada-Manpada, with INR 29.38 crore, followed by Naupada-Kopri, which contributed Rs 18.46 crore. Vartaknagar accounted for Rs 14.57 crore, while Uthalsar collected Rs 11.35 crore.

Kalwa recorded a total collection of Rs 16.34 crore, and Wagle contributed Rs 8.43 crore. Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar’s collection stood at Rs 9.80 crore, whereas Mumbra accounted for Rs 12.14 crore. The collection from Diva was Rs 13.50 crore, while the headquarters-CFC contributed Rs 13.30 crore.

Manual commercial bill collections totaled Rs 1.65 crore.

The cumulative water bill collection for all zones amounted to Rs 148.95 crore.