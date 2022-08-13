Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Part of residential building collapses nobody injured

Thane: Part of residential building collapses, nobody injured

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:09 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The power supply to the building was cut off after the incident. At least 18 families residing in buildings and chawls standing adjacent to this structure, were moved to safety, a civic official said.

Thane: Part of residential building collapses, nobody injured

Representation Pic


Part of a five-storey residential building in Daighar area of Thane city collapsed on Friday night, nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said on Saturday, as per the PTI.


Officials said, the incident occurred on Friday at around 11.50 pm.

"There were a total of 30 tenements in the building and all the residents, except the tenants from eight units, had vacated their houses," Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told the PTI.


"On being alerted that a portion of the building collapsed late night, local fire brigade personnel and an RDMC team rushed to the scene and carried out a relief and rescue operation. The tenants, who were there at the time of the incident, were evacuated," he said.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Pastor booked for allegedly molesting minor girls

There are 15 shops on the ground floor of the building and all these units were also evacuated and sealed by the local police as a precautionary measure, Sawant added.

The power supply to the building was cut off after the incident. At least 18 families residing in buildings and chawls standing adjacent to this structure, were moved to safety, a civic official said.

The building has already been marked to be pulled down for road widening work, he said.

"As a precautionary measure, the entire area around the building has been cordoned off," the official added.

(with PTI inputs) 

thane news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK