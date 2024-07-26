State highway from Badlapur to Karjat closed to prevent accidents, damage; NDRF on standby

A bridge on Badlapur-Karjat route before it was closed on Thursday; flooding in Badlapur due to overflowing of Ulhas river. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Thane, Raigad locals on edge as rivers swell amid heavy downpour x 00:00

The heavy rainfall that lashed Thane and Raigad districts from Wednesday night till Thursday has not only caused widespread flooding but also led to the overflowing of rivers and dams, posing a danger to residents. In Badlapur, the Ulhas river has overflown, leaving residents on edge. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to the city to provide rescue services if needed. Meanwhile, a small bridge in Mahad, Raigad district, has been washed away, rendering it impassable.

A senior police officer said, “The state highway from Badlapur to Karjat has been closed due to heavy water accumulation on the road near Chamtoli village. The closure is a precautionary measure. The road between Badlapur and Wangani has accumulated a significant amount of water, and the police have closed the highway to prevent any accidents or damage.”

Locals shifted

Bhagwat Sonone, fire official, Ambernath Badlapur municipal council said, “Our team has reached the boundary of Ulhas river at Badlapur. Since early morning, we have shifted around 300 residents from huts, slums, buildings and stables to safe places. Many animals from sheds were also shifted by their owners. Two teams of 25 to 30 officials did the work.”

Sushant Kumar Sethi, inspector, NDRF, said a team of 30 NDRF officials are stationed in Badlapur on the Ulhasnagar river boundary. “We arrived at the spot at 2 pm,” he said. Meanwhile, water has accumulated in the ancient Shiva temple in Ambernath due to the flooding of the Valdhuni River.

15 residents trapped

The PRO of KDMC said, “The Mohili water treatment plant is currently closed as water from the Ulhas has entered it.” Around 15 citizens were trapped in their houses as they did not heed warnings by the civic body to come out of their homes. State Excise Minister and Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai, reviewed the disaster management situation in the district. He instructed all government agencies to be vigilant.

Desai said, “Abundant stock of medicine should be kept in municipal hospitals and rural primary health centres.” Collector Ashok Shingare briefed the Guardian Minister about the situation caused by the rains in Thane district and the measures taken by the district administration in emergencies. Shingare also instructed officials to keep all systems in the district on alert mode.