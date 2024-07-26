Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslides, houses collapse; transport chaos after deluge

Mumbai: Landslides, houses collapse; transport chaos after deluge

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging; schools and exams are disrupted as Mumbai faces severe weather impacts

Mumbai: Landslides, houses collapse; transport chaos after deluge

A bridge on the Badlapur-Karjat route before it was shut due to flooding on Thursday. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Mulund experienced the highest rainfall among suburbs, recording 200mm in just 24 hours. The intense downpour led to significant disruptions, including extensive waterlogging, a landslide near Gilbert Hill, and six house collapses. Public transport faced severe delays as well. The BMC noted slow drainage in areas such as Kurla and Chembur, leading to traffic reroutes. The Andheri subway was closed due to waterlogging, affecting Andheri Market, Library Junction in BKC, and Veera Desai Road. An uprooted tree near Hanuman Mandir in Bhandup West further worsened traffic. Waterlogging also impacted Dadar, Chunabhatti, Gandhi Market, Sion, and Dharavi. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai reported six house collapses, 32 fallen trees and nine short circuits.


An ambulance submerged in a park in Chinchwad
An ambulance submerged in a park in Chinchwad



Landslide at Gilbert Hill


BMC officials reported a landslide at Gilbert Hill, Sagar Society, around 2.35 pm. Soil and boulders fell onto the B wing of a building. The area has been sealed, and no injuries were reported. The society has been advised to follow safety protocols.

School closure alert

Official closure of schools, colleges was announced for Mumbai city and suburbs late in the afternoon on Thursday. Many schools in low-lying areas decided to close or dismiss students early due to the worsening weather.

Exams postponed

Waterlogged Kalina-Kurla Road damages vehicles. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Waterlogged Kalina-Kurla Road damages vehicles. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Due to heavy rainfall and the declared holiday in Raigad district, Dr Pooja Raudale, director of the Examination and Assessment Board, announced: "All examinations scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2024, in the morning and afternoon sessions at Mumbai University for all talukas in the district have been postponed. Revised dates will be announced shortly."

The heavy rain has caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions, leading to precautionary closures. Residents are advised to stay indoors, and school staff are urged to assist in disaster management efforts.

Public transport hit

A tree fell on SV Roa, Santacruz around 11.30 am on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire
A tree fell on SV Roa, Santacruz around 11.30 am on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Trains: Central Railway services were disrupted and Western Railway services slowed on Thursday. Over 90 Central Railway trains were cancelled, and the Panvel-Chowk line was shut earlier due to heavy rain. Buses: Many buses were diverted due to waterlogging on arterial roads. Buses on routes 7 Ltd, 302, and 303 were rerouted via Eastern Express Highway, Amar Mahal, and SCLR. A tree uprooted at Bhandup West caused the suspension of buses on Hanuman Mandir Road, and Route 607 was suspended for about an hour, according to a BEST spokesperson.

Forecast

Landslide at Gilbert Hill in Andheri. Pic/X
Landslide at Gilbert Hill in Andheri. Pic/X

Skymet Weather forecasts heavy rain from July 25 to July 27, with a brief reduction on July 28-29. Intense rain is expected to return at the end of July and continue into early August. The meteorologist explained, "The monsoon stream is strong along the Konkan coast, with westerly winds from the Arabian Sea driving the rain. Heavy downpours are expected on most days in July, causing significant disruption."

Deluge disrupts flight operations in Mumbai

Mumbai’s international airport faced operational disruptions on Thursday morning as heavy rain and poor visibility forced the closure of the runway for 15 minutes. The incident, which occurred at about 10.30 am, affected flights of all airlines operating at the airport. The sudden closure, attributed to a combination of torrential rainfall and reduced visibility, led to delays and diversions of incoming and outgoing flights. ATC sources told mid-day, “The weather conditions were bad and the visibility was jumping between 500 and 1000 feet.”

- Prasun Choudhari

