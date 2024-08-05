The Thane reactor blast took place at around 4.30 am

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane reactor blast: Man loses legs, wife and daughter injured as metal piece falls on home x 00:00

The police said that a man lost both his legs and his wife and daughter were also injured after a reactor at a company nearby exploded and a metal piece from it fell on their house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the Thane reactor blast took place at around 4.30 am.

There was a blast in the receiver tank of the reactor at the pharmaceutical company located at Kharvai village in the Badlapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), chief fire officer of the Kulgaon-Badlapur fire station, Bhagwat Sonawane, said while sharing updates on Thane reactor blast, reported PTI.

He also said there was a subsequent fire in the reactor unit.

After being alerted, local fire personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, the official said.

A metal piece from the blast site blew 300 to 400 metres away and fell on a house at a chawl (row tenement) in the village, injuring the occupants, the official said, reported PTI.

The victims were asleep when the metal piece fell on their house, pierced through the roof and fell on them with a high impact, he said.

A man staying in the house suffered severe injuries on his both legs and they had to be later amputated at a local hospital, a police official said, reported PTI.

His daughter too suffered leg injuries and his wife was also hurt. Both of them were treated in a local hospital, the police said, reported PTI.

The man was later shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for further treatment, Badlapur East senior police inspector Sukhada R Shitole-Shinde said, reported PTI.

Police were conducting a probe into the incident, she added.

Meanwhile, around 70 residents of a five-storied building in Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai were evacuated late Saturday night after the gallery slab collapsed, an official said, reported PTI.

Two of the families were shifted to a relief camp, while others are being provided alternate accommodation, he said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said, adding fire brigade personnel cleared the debris.

(With inputs from PTI)