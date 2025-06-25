The commissioner has asked the Public Works Department and Traffic Police to identify five suitable locations for the trial installation. If the pilot project proves effective, the initiative will be extended to all signals along the arterial stretch

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

In a significant move aimed at enhancing road safety, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed the installation of rumble strips at five traffic signals along Ghodbunder Road on an experimental basis.

The decision follows a meeting with representatives of the citizens’ group, Justice for Ghodbunder Road, who stressed the need to curb speeding—particularly by heavy vehicles—near traffic junctions to prevent accidents.

The commissioner has asked the Public Works Department and Traffic Police to identify five suitable locations for the trial installation. If the pilot project proves effective, the initiative will be extended to all signals along the arterial stretch.

Rao emphasised that all signage and reflectors associated with the rumble strips must be designed in a scientifically sound and highly visible manner, in strict adherence to guidelines prescribed by the Indian Roads Congress.

The decision was made during a meeting held on June 24 at the Thane Municipal Commissioner’s office. The discussion, focused on infrastructure and civic concerns along Ghodbunder Road and nearby areas, was attended by Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, Deputy Director of Town Planning Sangram Kanade, Public Works Superintendent Engineer Siddharth Tambe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, suburban engineers, and officials from the MMRDA and Metro Rail authorities.

Among other key issues raised by the citizen group were the deteriorating condition of the internal road at Waghbil, poor maintenance of service roads at Bhayanderpada and Sainagar and the need for a traffic island near Rosa Gardenia. Rao instructed relevant departments to prepare and implement a time-bound action plan to address these concerns.

He also proposed a joint cleanliness initiative involving the Municipal Corporation, PWD, Metro, and MMRDA to clear debris, remove redundant barricades, and tidy up hanging wires along major roads.

The issue of solid waste management in the Gaimukh area was another focus of the meeting. Citizens pointed out the need for multi-faceted solutions, with some housing societies expressing interest in establishing small-scale waste processing units. Rao welcomed this initiative, stressing the importance of public participation. He directed Additional Commissioner Rode to organize a meeting with society representatives to facilitate and support such efforts.

It was also decided that all autorickshaw stands within Thane Municipal Corporation limits will be jointly surveyed by the traffic police, transport department, and municipal officials. DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said that clearly demarcated and regulated rickshaw stand locations will be established as part of this exercise.

The meeting reflected a coordinated approach to solving key civic issues in one of Thane’s rapidly developing corridors, with both citizen input and inter-agency collaboration at its core.