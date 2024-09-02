Police aspirants lose bail as court responds to outrage over 72-year-old’s assault on suspicion of carrying beef

Ashraf Ali Sayyed Hussain

Listen to this article Thane | Senior citizen bashed on train: Bail axed in hours x 00:00

Within 24 hours, the Judicial Magistrate Railway Court in Kalyan cancelled the bail of three police aspirants accused of allegedly beating 72-year-old senior citizen Ashraf Ali Sayyed Hussain on a Mumbai-bound train based on suspicion that he was carrying beef. The court, which had initially granted bail, revoked it after the Thane GRP invoked additional non-bailable sections in the FIR. These sections were added following public outrage demanding justice for the 72-year-old. Opposition leaders also met with the railway commissioner, demanding action against the culprits.

“The investigating officer has filed an application stating that she recorded a supplementary statement from the informant, and based on this, two more sections were added to the case: Section 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person) and Section 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the BNS. For further investigation, she has requested the cancellation of bail for accused No. 1 to 3,” the court stated in its order.

The court noted that the accused were initially released on bail on Sunday because the charges against them were bailable. “Upon reviewing the remand reports and other documents, it was noted that on 01/09/2024, accused No. 1 to 3 were arrested for offences punishable under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 126(2), 190, 115(2), 352, 324(4), and 351(3) of the BNS. On the same day, they were released on execution of cash surety of Rs 15,000 each,” the court noted.

The court further added, “Section 311 of the BNS is exclusively triable by the court of sessions. Considering the submissions of the investigating officer and the change in circumstances, the presence of accused No. 1 to 3 is necessary for further investigation.”

The three accused, identified as Aakash Awhad, Nitesh Ahire, and Jayesh Mohite, were arrested by the Thane GRP. According to the police, all of them are police aspirants who were travelling to Mumbai for a recruitment drive. The police department has stated that while they will be allowed to take the exam, their applications will automatically be rejected during police verification.

The accused allegedly beat the senior citizen mercilessly on suspicion that he was carrying beef on a train from Dhule to Mumbai. Opposition leaders, including Member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad, met with GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sisave in Mumbai, demanding justice for the elderly man.