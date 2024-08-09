Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing

A missing person complaint was lodged and efforts are on to trace the boy, the officer added

A 15-year-old boy left his home in Ulhasnagar in Thane district after being scolded by his mother and continues to be missing, a police officer said on Friday.

He left home at around 7 pm on Thursday after his mother scolded him in connection with a quarrel he had with another student in school, the Central police station officer said.

A missing person complaint was lodged and efforts are on to trace the boy, the officer added.

