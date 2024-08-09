Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Teen leaves home after scolding goes missing

Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

A missing person complaint was lodged and efforts are on to trace the boy, the officer added

Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
x
00:00

A 15-year-old boy left his home in Ulhasnagar in Thane district after being scolded by his mother and continues to be missing, a police officer said on Friday.


He left home at around 7 pm on Thursday after his mother scolded him in connection with a quarrel he had with another student in school, the Central police station officer said.



A missing person complaint was lodged and efforts are on to trace the boy, the officer added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ulhasnagar thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK