Thane Three of family booked for assaulting neighbours over water dispute
Thane: Three of family booked for assaulting neighbours over water dispute

Updated on: 20 April,2024 01:36 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred in Dombivili town of the district on April 14, when the victims had decorated the entrance to their house with a rangoli, which got ruined by water flowing from a tap used by both families

A case has been registered against three members of a family for allegedly assaulting and injuring their neighbours during a quarrel over a water tap in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a complaint, a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using weapons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the alleged accused, Reena Mishra, Ankit Mishra and Akhil Kumar, an official said, reported PTI.


The incident occurred in Dombivili town of the district on April 14, when the victims had decorated the entrance to their house with a rangoli, which got ruined by water flowing from a tap used by both families, reported PTI.


Following an altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted one of the victims with footwear and verbally abused them, the official said, reported PTI.

Two days later, the women of both families had another altercation regarding water, and it escalated to a physical confrontation, he said, reported PTI.

The victims were attacked with cricket stumps and severely injured, he said.

In another case, a woman and her son were booked on Friday for allegedly tying two children to a tree and hitting them in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said, reported PTI.

The mother-son duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, said Shanti Nagar police station senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, reported PTI.

"On Thursday, the accused tied two children, aged 10 and 12, to a tree near a temple in Temghar area after accusing them of damaging their car. The children sustained severe wounds and have been hospitalised," he said, reported PTI.

The accused have not been arrested as yet, Gaikwad added.

(With inputs from PTI)

