Thane: Woman, son booked for tying two children to tree, assaulting them in Bhiwandi

The mother-son duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, said Shanti Nagar police station senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad

A woman and her son were booked on Friday for allegedly tying two children to a tree and hitting them in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said, reported news agency PTI.

"On Thursday, the accused tied two children, aged 10 and 12, to a tree near a temple in Temghar area after accusing them of damaging their car. The children sustained severe wounds and have been hospitalised," he said, reported PTI.

The accused have not been arrested as yet, Gaikwad added, reported PTI.

In another case, a 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two persons outside a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district after one of them objected to his inappropriate gestures towards a woman, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon outside the Kalyan railway station.

One of the victims complained to police that he saw the accused making inappropriate gestures towards the wife of his friend, the official from Government Railway Police (GRP) Kalyan said, reported PTI.

When the victim confronted the accused, the latter allegedly hit him on the neck with a sharp object and also threatened him, he said, reported PTI.

Another person, who was present at the spot, tried to intervene but the accused attacked him also, the official said.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the police arrested the accused, a resident of Khadvali in Shahapur area of the district, reported PTI.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)