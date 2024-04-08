The body of Anwarali Vakil Ansari, with injuries on various parts including head, ears and eyes, was found near the Kamwari river on Friday evening

Representational Image

Listen to this article Powerloom unit worker murdered in Thane; cops launch probe x 00:00

A 44-year-old powerloom unit worker in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district has been murdered allegedly by an unidentified person, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The body of Anwarali Vakil Ansari, with injuries on various parts including head, ears and eyes, was found near the Kamwari river on Friday evening, an official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, he said.

The proprietor of the powerloom unit where Ansari was employed identified the body and filed a police complaint, reported PTI.

The powerloom unit worker used to consume liquor often with a colleague, the police said quoting a complaint, reported PTI.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and launched a probe into it, the official said.

In another case, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have claimed to have detected nearly 12 burglary cases with the arrest of two men, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The arrest of Avinash Dhanaji Shinde and Samsung Ruben Daniel, both 25, came during the investigation into a housebreaking incident at Kalyan in February, reported PTI.

Using CCTV footage, technical and other inputs, the police first arrested Shinde from the Ambernath area. Subsequently, his associate Daniel was arrested from Kalyan, reported PTI.

The duo was involved in about a dozen similar crimes committed in Kalyan and Maharashtra's Jalgaon and neighbouring Telangana state, the official said citing their interrogation.

Senior inspector Shailesh Salvi of MFC police station in Kalyan said that cops have recovered stolen goods worth nearly Rs 3.62 lakh from the duo, reported PTI.

Of the two, Daniel is named in nine cases across Maharashtra and Telangana, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)