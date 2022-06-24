Thane: Two panchayat officials held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Inspector Swapnil Juikar told PTI that based on a complaint, officials of the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Sudesh Bhaskar (56), a section engineer with the water supply department of Supegaon village panchayat, and gram sevak Jayesh Thorat (49)

Representative image

Two panchayat officials from Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Inspector Swapnil Juikar told PTI that based on a complaint, officials of the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Sudesh Bhaskar (56), a section engineer with the water supply department of Supegaon village panchayat, and gram sevak Jayesh Thorat (49).

The complainant's relative had received a contract to carry out repairs at the panchayat office, and the accused demanded Rs 25,000, which was 5 per cent of the bill amount, for the work done by the contractor, he said.

The complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid and Thorat was caught accepting Rs 20,000 on Thursday evening, he added. A further probe is underway.