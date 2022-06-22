Breaking News
Thane: Three arrested for shooting, injuring man during theft attempt in Palghar

Updated on: 22 June,2022 03:14 PM IST  |  Thane
The accused allegedly tried to steal a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 50,000 and shot the victim when he resisted their move

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a man during a theft attempt in Palghar, police said.

"The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Shanbar Naka area, where the accused shot the victim with a country-made weapon," senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Pelhar police station said.




"The accused allegedly tried to steal a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 50,000 and shot the victim when he resisted their move. The trio fired at him and escaped the scene on motorcycles," the official said.


According to the police official, four police teams were formed and the accused Uvesh alias Javed Shamim Khan, Ravindra Ankush Nigudkar and Saddam Karamhussein Khan, were apprehended within 12 hours of the attack. The police have seized a country-made revolver, three cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

(with inputs from PTI)

