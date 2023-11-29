Thane: Unidentified man's body found in well; police begin probe

An unidentified man was discovered deceased in a well within Thane city, on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by civic officials.

An unidentified man was discovered deceased in a well within Thane city, on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by civic officials. A police officer said there was a possibility it was a suicide and that the case was still being looked into, a report in PTI stated.

According to the report, the head of the disaster management cell at Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, stated that they were notified at 4:57 am about the body's sighting in the Shiv Mandir locality of the Kapurbawdi area.

Local firefighters and the disaster management team arrived on the scene as soon as they received the alert. They were successful in recovering the body of a man who was thought to be in his 45s or 50s, the report added. The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, according to the authorities.

In two different incidents, the cops had found unidentified bodies in Palghar and Thane districts, stated agency reports. In Palghar district, the police began a probe into murder after they discovered an unidentified man's body beside the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Initially, it was considered an accidental death. The shift happened after the victim's, believed to be around 25 years old, autopsy report was given to the cops. The details of the same were not divulged.

Another troubling discovery was made near railway tracks in Kalyan, where an unnamed man's partially burnt body, approximately 40 years old, was found. The authorities were making an effort to identify the deceased through examining the missing persons' report in the area. The challenging situation mirrored similar incidents in the region. In one instance, an unnamed man in his mid-thirties was found dead near a river close to Sawande village in Thane district, while in Kongaon, the body of a 40-year-old named Govind Bablu Kamble was discovered in a dumping ground with signs of an attack using a bamboo stick.

Reportedly, the authorities have filed murder cases for these incidents under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, actively pursuing leads to uncover the truth behind these tragic events.

With PTI inputs

