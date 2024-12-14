According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a sudden failure occurred at 1:00 AM on December 14 in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) at the Pise Power Substation

Parts of Thane will experience a 15 per cent water cut on Saturday (December 14) and Sunday (December 15).

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a sudden failure occurred at 1:00 AM on December 14 in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) at the Pise Power Substation. As a result, six out of the 20 pumps operating at the substation were shut down. Repair work is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15.

Due to this urgent repair work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reduce water supply to Thane by 15 per cent over this period.

The affected areas in Thane include Naupada, Pachpakhadi, B-Cabin, Mahagiri, Kopri, Anandnagar, Gandhinagar, Hazuri, Kisannagar, Louiswadi, and Ambika Nagar in the Shakhapa region, the Thane's civic body said.

The Thane's civic body has urged citizens to use water sparingly during this period as a precautionary measure.