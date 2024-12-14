Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane water cut 15 per cent supply reduction on December 14 15 heres how it will affect you

Thane water cut: 15 per cent supply reduction on December 14-15; here’s how it will affect you

Updated on: 14 December,2024 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a sudden failure occurred at 1:00 AM on December 14 in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) at the Pise Power Substation

Thane water cut: 15 per cent supply reduction on December 14-15; here’s how it will affect you

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane water cut: 15 per cent supply reduction on December 14-15; here’s how it will affect you
x
00:00

Parts of Thane will experience a 15 per cent water cut on Saturday (December 14) and Sunday (December 15).


According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a sudden failure occurred at 1:00 AM on December 14 in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) at the Pise Power Substation. As a result, six out of the 20 pumps operating at the substation were shut down. Repair work is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15.


Due to this urgent repair work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reduce water supply to Thane by 15 per cent over this period.


The affected areas in Thane include Naupada, Pachpakhadi, B-Cabin, Mahagiri, Kopri, Anandnagar, Gandhinagar, Hazuri, Kisannagar, Louiswadi, and Ambika Nagar in the Shakhapa region, the Thane's civic body said.

The Thane's civic body has urged citizens to use water sparingly during this period as a precautionary measure.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Water cut water crisis maharashtra Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK